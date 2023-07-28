Kolisi new SA Tourism’s global advocate

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism has appointed rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, as the marketing entity’s new global brand advocate.

Africa’s The world-acclaimed Springbok captain is the first of the advocates who form part of a new global campaign that looks to celebrate the country’s excellence by profiling and partnering with South Africans who are making waves on the global stage in their various fields including sports, arts and culture as well as academia.

The brand is titled “The Best Of Us.”

The partnership between Kolisi and SA Tourism is in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency that represents Kolisi locally and internationally.

With the Rugby World Cup starting in September in France, and as the Springboks prepare for the upcoming tournament, Kolisi is the perfect person to partner with SA Tourism in its marketing and promotional efforts as it seeks to attract more travellers to visit South Africa.

That is according to Acting Chief Executive Officer at SA Tourism, Nomasonto Ndlovu.

“He is an exceptional South African whose story and journey inspire people from various parts of the globe. He is a true South African icon,” Ndlovu said of Kolisi.

In 2019, he became the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side in the history of rugby.

“I’m super excited about this partnership because as a proud advocate for our country, I’ve always spoken about how much I love South Africa, and what a special place it is,” Kolisi commented.

“I see this partnership as an opportunity to promote the entire tourism sector in South Africa, and I want to be a leading voice in encouraging everyone to come and see the best of what the country, and we as South Africans, have to offer.”

Before COVID-19, the South African tourism sector welcomed about 10 million arrivals and contributed 3,7 percent to GDP.

– CAJ News