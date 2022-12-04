Empower the girl but don’t abandon the boy child

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE prevalence of societal, cultural, traditional and religious challenges despite legislation passed by parliaments globally to address them are testament that it is impossible to govern this world without Jehovah God.

It is akin to chasing the wind.

Outside of Jehovah God, there is neither reality nor logic.

Wherever I travel across the world, from Africa, the Americas, Antarctica, Asia, Oceania, and Europe, I always come across Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that pump millions, if not billions, in money towards the girl child and women issues.

This defies Jehovah’s early planning of the world, where He wanted people to live equally, and in peace, love and harmony.

Today, we are seeing the prioritisation of women and the girl child at the expense of boy child and man.

Most NGOs’ and earthly governments’ intervention strategies now always exclude the boy child and men while placing much focus on the girl child and women.

I have seen many boys and men suffering serious abuse at the hands of girls and women, without seeking recourse, or reporting them to the law enforcers.

Forms of abuse against boy child and men include sexual, physical, emotional, neglect and sometime physical harm. This has increased male vulnerability.

Indeed, the girl child and women have been vulnerable over the years. Now, the boy child and men have been increasingly secluded to an extent they have become equally vulnerable, if not more.

Two wrongs cannot make a right.

My question is: Why the girl child and women?

The word of Jehovah God teaches that when bringing up children, girl or boy, teach them in such a way when they grow old, they will never depart from those good teachings.

Proverbs 22:6 of the Contemporary English Version observes: “Teach your children right from wrong, and when they are grown they will still do right,” while the New Living Translation says: “Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older, they will not leave it.”

Jehovah does not command on prioritizing the girl child or women but insists in teaching everyone regardless of sex on doing the right thing, so that the world achieves all it desires, which is a world full of peace, love, human rights, democracy, rule of law and of cause – God fearing people.

Now, the world, including governments and NGOs are blundering by pumping billions of dollars for awareness campaigns to girl child and women at the expense of boy child and men.

Leaving behind the boy child and men, who are supposed to be “culprits”, is counterproductive.

In other words, the “beast” in men will never improve or change to address the challenges we want resolved.

I’m a father of two, a boy and a girl.

I teach them to respect each other, without even mentioning gender rights.

I teach them in the right way, so that when they eventually go into the world, they already know how to live in peace, love, harmony and of course, praising Jehovah God in everything they do.

Surely, when children are taught from a tender age, they will never disappoint at all.

Another error the world is making is to leave children to raise themselves, sometimes in the custody of maids or helpers.

When women are taught well or brought up properly, they become such darlings to their husbands when they get married, as opposed to those that lack respect, tolerance and manners.

Psalm 128:3 of the New International Version notes: “Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table.”

NGOs, earthly governments and companies miss this divine instruction to love and treat all humans equally without looking at sexual orientation.

When children learn the same things, they become darlings of their parents irregardless of being a girl child or boy child.

Jehovah God concurs on Isaiah 54:13, mentioning: “All your children will be disciples of the Lord — I will make peace abound for your children.”

Jehovah does not choose the girl child over boy child, but promises holy spirit to be poured upon all His children despite sexual orientation.

Joel 2:28 attest, “After that I will pour out my spirit upon everyone; your sons and your daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, and your young men will see visions.”

Most importantly, Jehovah insists parents who love their children MUST beat up misbehaving children or punish them so that they know why they are being penalised.

It’s not child abuse, but correcting them. Failure to correct them whenever they disrespect or do wrong things will trigger bad manners all the days of their lives.

Equally, when children do go things, be quick to praise them. This encourages children to continue doing the right things at the right time. Reward them if possible so that children know you appreciate what they would have done.

Proverbs 13:24 of the Good News Translation comments: “If you don’t punish your children, you don’t love them. If you do love them, you will correct them,” while the New International Version adds: “Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.”

Now you see, world governments, NGOs, companies and so-called human rights groups are the ones causing the divide and rule in this world, something Jehovah God will ever frown at.

When children are not properly nurtured, there is no doubt that one day they shall embarrass you by becoming nonsensical. Children are taught to be polite from home, not elsewhere.

This is why some children unnecessarily fight others at school, sometimes even killing their schoolmates.

This is because such children do not have manners from the homes where they come from. Their bad manners eventually manifest in public.

Therefore parents should do their best to teach children manners while teachers are left to impart education and knowledge to children, not the other way round.

Stop blaming your work for failing to teach children good manners. Parents, please, create time to be with your children. That way, it shall be well with children who are being taught at a tender age. Such children shall make their parents happy.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

