Ruling party divided over Museveni’s successor

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – BY denouncing the ruling party of his father, President Yoweri Museveni’s son, the controversial Muhoozi Kainerugaba has added another twist to the edgy political atmosphere in Uganda.

The East African country’s governing National Resistance Movement (NRM) is besieged by divisions over the successor of the 78-year old leader who has been in power since 1986.

While Kainerugaba (48) is said to be groomed to succeed his father, two factions of the NRM youth have each endorsed either man as the candidate for the 2026 elections.

Daudi Kabanda, Member of Parliament for the Kasambya County, is among those seen as Kainerugaba’s allies.

“Anyone who frustrates the young generation from taking over from the old generation is an enemy of Uganda’s progress and we shall not give them any chance to determine our future,” he said.

“We look forward to a progressive alliance that will bring all forces under one command. Our leader in 2026 shall be Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba,’ the legislator added.

In recent days, Kainerugaba has lashed at the ruling party but singled out his father for praise.

“I believe in Jesus Christ and I believe in my father, General Kaguta Museveni. I certainly do not believe in NRM,” he took to social media.

He added, “In Marxist terms it is probably the most reactionary organisation in the country.”

“I am listening to the outcry of our people for change. I am with the people! Whatever NRM has become certainly does not represent the people of Uganda,” Kainerugaba stated.

NRM was founded as a liberation movement that waged a guerrilla war that toppled the military government of Tito Okello.

Its coming to power was largely celebrated.

Critics accuse NRM and Museveni of being dictatorial and scuttling the rights of Ugandans.

Ahead of the 2016 general election, diplomat, former Prime Minister and then-secretary general of the party, Amama Mbabazi, fell out with Museveni after he declared his intentions to run against him for the NRM’s nomination for president at the party’s convention.

He was fired and left the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Kainerugaba, ever vocal on international issues, suggested failure by East African regional forces to resolve the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after his sacking.

Museveni fired him from his position as commander of the land forces of the national army- the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

This after he threatened his forces would invade neighbouring Kenya.

Removed from his position, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel, the second-highest rank in the UPDF after General.

“I have been out of office for almost two months now but the combined armies of East Africa cannot do anything to change the situation in Eastern DRC,” Kainerugaba quipped.

He added, “Maybe they need to call a real General back to sort it out?”

Regional leaders are intervening in the crisis in DRC, which joined as a member of the East African Community (DRC) earlier this year.

– CAJ News