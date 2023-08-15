Mpox claims over 200 in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – AT Least 229 people have died from Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since the beginning of 2022.

Aid agencies have confirmed the deaths from 5 236 suspected cases of the illness previously called monkeypox.

The majority of suspected cases (70 percent) and deaths (72 percent) occurred among individuals aged between 0 and 15 years.

A peak of Mpox cases is reported in Tunda health zone in Maniema province in the eastern part of the country, with 23 active cases admitted at the general hospital that is supported by Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), in close partnership with the Ministry of Health.

The majority of the new cases are coming from Kailo, Kibombo and Kindu health zones that did not notify Mpox cases in 2022.

To control the outbreak, humanitarians believe there is an urgent need to enhance the response capacities, notably with surveillance, community sensitisation, diagnostics and treatment.

The DRC is prone to recurrent epidemics and is currently dealing with outbreaks of cholera, measles, yellow fever, typhoid fever and malaria.

These require emergency support and create additional humanitarian needs.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus.

It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) began using the term Mpox late in 2022 and is phasing out monkeypox.

This is to reduce stigma around the disease.

