Air Botswana services disrupted

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – PROBLEMS afflicting Air Botswana are inconveniencing travelers.

The airline’s issues are mounting since it put one of its aircraft on unplanned maintenance, resulting in delays, flight combinations and/or cancellations.

With a fleet size of four, the company said it had made an effort to source additional leased aircraft to fill the gap but this plan was unsuccessful as it led to erratic scheduling and last-minute flight cancellations.

Subsequently it had to condense its schedule to a two aircraft operation, which has led to reduced operations and/or flight combinations in some instances.

Air Botswana has apologised to customers impacted by the challenges.

“This is highly regretted,” it stated.

The state-owned national flag carrier assured the travelling public it is “doing everything in its ability to regain their confidence and trust.”

“We are at the final stages of resolving these challenges and we are committed to avoiding disruptions to your holiday plans, especially, during this festive season.”

Last month, one of Air Botswana’s aircraft was grounded due to a technical defect experienced.

– CAJ News