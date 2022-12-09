KZN African Film Festival nears 20-year milestone

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE internationally acclaimed KwaZulu-Natal African Film Festival (KAFF) is gearing up for its 20th anniversary.

Since its founding in 2003, the event has grown into one of the biggest film festivals in the country, with programming that entertains, educates and inspires audiences through African-made films.

It is also lauded for the promotion of South African made films’, contribution to audience development and empowerment of aspirant and emerging filmmakers from previously disadvantaged communities and beyond.

“”Such milestone was not going to be possible without the main partnership and support of the KZN Department of Arts and Culture, KZN Film Commission, eThekwini Municipality, and National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and other in-kind partners,” the manager, Thobile Ximba, said.

Ximba noted KAFF had been described as an “Africa Continental Connection Content” festival in the arts and entertainment space, with its unique nature of providing free informative workshops for aspirant arts and entertainment stars and bringing Hollywood entertainment stars such as Kirk Franklin, Danny Glover and Gabrielle Union to local shores.

Previous KAFF editions have also had local stars such as the likes of Big Zulu, Samthing Soweto and Linda Mtoba participating.

– CAJ News