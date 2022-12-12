5G subscriptions to top 150 million

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – ERICSSON projects fifth-generation technology (5G) subscriptions in Sub-Saharan Africa will grow from 7 million in 2022 to 150 million by the end of 2028.

They will account for 14 percent of total connections at that time.

Hossam Kandeel, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said the growth in 5G and 4G network coverage will become a major catalyst for innovation, connection and opportunity for Africans everywhere.

“We are proud to be a part of this journey,” Kandeel said.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, 2G connections still constitute about half of the total mobile subscriptions.

These are projected to decline as subscribers are migrating to 4G and 5G networks. 4G will be the main contributor to new connections up to 2028, accounting for more than half of all mobile subscriptions at that time.

Currently, 4G represents 29 percent of mobile subscriptions in SA with 4G subscriptions expected to rise from 260 million in 2022 to 600 million in 2028.

Global 5G subscriptions remain on track to top 1 billion by the end of this year, and 5 billion by the end of 2028.

About 110 million 5G subscriptions were added globally between July-September 2022, bringing the total to about 870 million.

The statistic reinforces 5G as the fastest-scaling mobile connectivity generation.

– CAJ News