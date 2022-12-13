Africa’s Travel Indaba returning to Durban

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – PREPARATIONS for Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 have officially begun, with Durban confirmed as the host for the next three years.

This is anticipated to boost the local tourism sector.

The Indaba will be held from May 9-11 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC).

Mxolisi Kaunda, the EThekwini Municipality Mayor, welcomed the return of Africa’s largest travel show to Durban.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba is the perfect platform to promote South African products,” he said.

“As registration is now officially open, we invite businesses in the tourism sector not to miss this opportunity and register early in order to fully explore opportunities to meet new clients next year and expose their work,” Kaunda added.

Registration opened on Monday (December 12).

Africa’s Travel Indaba brings thousands of travel buyers from across the world.

This trade show is also key in the development of the tourism small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) that are given the opportunity to showcase their products and forge deals that can grow their businesses.

In 2022 South Africa Tourism hosted Africa’s Travel Indaba for the first time after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were excited to return with renewed energy and focus,” SA Tourism’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Themba Mzilikazi Khumalo,” said.

“Going into 2023, we are thrilled to have officially re-affirmed our journey for the next few years and beyond with our long-standing partners,” Khumalo said.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 is anticipated to attract pre-COVID-19 numbers of over 8 000 delegates from all over the world.

The 2022 edition had more than 634 exhibiting businesses from 19 African countries, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to some 956 local and international buyers.

The 2022 event also saw more than 13 800 confirmed business matchmaking meetings taking place between businesses and travel buyers.

– CAJ News