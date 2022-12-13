China Chamber of Commerce in Angola marks milestone

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – THE China General Chamber of Commerce in Angola is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Gong Tao, the ambassador to Angola, was among delegates at the celebratory event attended by more than 200 representatives from government, the Anglo-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and business representatives.

Tao pointed out that as the earliest overseas Chinese group established by compatriots in Angola, the Chamber of Commerce had been actively cooperating with the embassy under the leadership of successive presidents for many years.

The chamber has united Chinese in Angola , building a harmonious overseas Chinese community and played an important role in boosting China-Angola economic and trade exchanges and cooperation as well as enhancing the friendship between the two countries.

Tao emphasized Angola and China will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations early next year.

“China and Angola will strengthen practical cooperation in various fields and continue to enrich the connotation of the strategic partnership between the two countries and better benefit the two peoples,” the envoy said.

Huang Zhaozhong, Honorary Chairman of the China General Chamber of Commerce, said the organisaton had actively promoted exchanges in the economic and trade field between China and Angola.

Angola is the second main destination of Chinese investment in Africa. China is the main destination of Angolan oil.

– CAJ News