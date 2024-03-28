South Sudan schools to reopen as heatwave subsides

from EMMANUEL MANYANG in Juba, South Sudan

South Sudan Bureau

JUBA, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Sudan is set to reopen schools following a two-week long break citing high temperatures owing to excessive heatwave.

The South Sudan’s General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil announced that the schools that closed on 16th March will therefore reopen next week, 2nd April.

“We are therefore delighted to inform the public that the government has decided to reopen schools from April 2, however because of the unpredictability in the climate, we caution teachers to adhere to the following measures, maintain playground activities to early morning or preferably indoors, ventilate classrooms, provide water for learners during school time and monitor children especially the young ones, for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and alert medics in case of such cases,” Deng said.

She said the scorching heat wave saw high temperatures reach between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius during both day and night periods.

Deng stated the country’s ministry of environment and forestry would continue monitoring daily temperature emanating from heatwaves.

South Sudan is nonetheless expecting some rainfall as the country’s rainy season approaches.

– CAJ News