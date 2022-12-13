Financial literacy programme targets African youths

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – OVER 2 000 students in Kenya are to attend a financial literacy programme aimed at building a saving culture among youth in the country.

The programme focuses on primary, high school and university students.

Octagon Africa Financial Services, a leading regional financial services provider, calls on teens and youth to attend the literacy training session scheduled for Thursday.

“There has never been a better time than now to empower children with financial literacy,” Fred Waswa Octagon Africa Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

He was speaking when he commissioned the programme in Nairobi, the capital.

“Good financial health may be hard to achieve, but it is not impossible, especially if people are taught how to manage their money from an early age. Growing up with this knowledge will help them make better choices.”

Waswa said Octagon Africa believes it is crucial to empower young communities with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage their finances in the future and provide them with a platform where they can gain real-life experience to move forward in an efficient and sustained manner.

“An empowered youth is essential to an equitable and sustainable economy in the long run,” he said.

Octagon Africa Financial Services has held several training courses for youth and teens, especially during holidays. Over 1 000 have benefited from the financial literacy training in Kenya, Uganda and Zambia.

“Financial literacy is a key component to improving individual financial behaviour, preventing over-indebtedness and ensuring overall financial resilience,” said Octagon Africa General Manager Marketing, Business and Product Development, Davis Ongiro.

