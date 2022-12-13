US adds four, removes 17 from Zimbabwe sanctions list

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has removed 17 individuals but added four others from its Zimbabwe sanctions programme.

Those slapped with sanctions include the president’s son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr. (37), added to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also imposed sanctions on Obey Chimuka, Nqobile Magwizi and Sandra Mpunga and two entities, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting.

This is for their alleged ties to previously designated Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his company, Sakunda Holdings.

Those removed from the SDN list are Flora Buka, Ignatious Chombo, David Chapfika, Phineas Chihota, Chenhamo Chimutengwende, Gamuchirai Chinamasa, Abigail Damasane and Nicholas Goche.

Others taken of the list include Hellin Gono, Rugare Gumbo, Andrew Langa, Jaison Machaya, Reuben Marumahoko, Herbert Murerwa, Ruth Murerwa, Kenneth Mutiwekuziva and Levy Sibanda.

The individuals removed late on Monday were found no longer to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions or to otherwise meet the criteria for designation.

Most have lost their influence after then-president, Robert Mugabe (now late), resigned in 2017.

“The goal of sanctions is behavior change,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson.

“Today’s actions demonstrate our support for a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe,” the official added.

The US believes Monday’s actions demonstrated its commitment to act in support of a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe.

“US sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe or Zimbabwe’s banking sector,” said Ned Price, Department of State spokesperson.

This is despite a United Nations special envoy, Alena Douhan, urging the sanctions’ removal as they were having a bad impact on the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

Price however urged the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards addressing the root causes of many of Zimbabwe’s ills, including the allegedly corrupt elite and their abuse of the country’s institutions for their personal gain.

“Ahead of the 2023 elections, it is imperative to ensure Zimbabweans have the opportunity to vote in elections that are free from violence, repression and electoral manipulation,” Price said.

Most of the individuals on the list are of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (PF), which has ruled the Southern African country since independence 42 years ago.

Those sanctioned have all property and interests in property located in the US or in the possession or control of US persons blocked.

However, the Zimbabwean government (then) dismissed the US claims that it imposed sanctions on Harare for alleged human rights abuse, breakdown of the rule of law and democracy arguing the real reason why Washington imposed sanctions was when Zimbabwe repossessed land from the white minority (4, 000) before giving it back to its rightful black indigenous owners.

– CAJ News