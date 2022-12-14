Floods kill 120 in DRC, Kinshasa devastated

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – FLOODS ravaging the western Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have left at least 120 people dead.

The death toll is feared to rise as more heavy rainfall forecast over most of the country. The central and north-eastern provinces are projected to be worst hit.

Heavy rains have pummeled the western region since Monday.

The capital city Kinshasa is worst affected by the rains, which have triggered landslides and causing flash floods, mud-flows and rivers overflow.

The overflowing Mokali, Ndjili, Nsanga and Nsuenge Rivers have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

A number of people have been injured and several houses collapsed across the Kinshasa greater area.

In addition, major roads are completely blocked and several closed schools.

The highway connecting Kinshasa with the sea port city of Matadi is also closed.

Earlier this month, at least 57 people died as a result of mudslides in the eastern DRC.

More heavy rainfall in eastern parts of the country has triggered yet another deadly landslide have now died as a result of landslides

– CAJ News