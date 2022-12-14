South African cybersecurity experts recognised on a global stage

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa may be ranked 6th in the world on the list of countries most affected by cybercrime, but one local company is making great strides to reduce these statistics.

Cybersecurity experts, IronTree, received The Acronis #CyberFit Loyalty Award in the United States, given to partners for working and continuously growing with Acronis for over five years to recognise their loyalty and commitment to promoting our solutions.

Acronis is a leading global data protection software vendor with headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore. Established almost twenty years ago, Acronis currently protects the data, applications, systems, and productivity of 750, 000 businesses in more than 150 countries, safeguarding them against cyberattacks, hardware failures, natural disasters, and human errors.

This was the second year in a row that IronTree was recognised at the annual Acronis Cyberfit Summit in Miami. “IronTree has been exemplary partners. Last year, they won Best Service Provider in the Middle East and Africa Region, and now, with this award, they are an excellent example of what it takes to keep clients secure; tireless energy and a deep commitment to service,” explained Peter French, Acronis General Manager for the Middle East and Africa region.

Steve Porter, Managing Director of IronTree, added, “From 16,000 partners around the world, this accolade demonstrates the solid foundation we have built for consistency. It is so important to us that a South African company has been acknowledged again. We’re a proudly African organisation.”

Acquired by Metrofile in 2021, IronTree has been expanding its SecureIT product suite to outpace the evolving cybersecurity landscape. In July, they announced a partnership with Sendmarc, offering the best cybersecurity package on the market to help businesses tackle email impersonation.

Pfungwa Serima, Group CEO of Metrofile, concluded, “With our holistic suite of services, we provide customers with an end-to-end solution for all aspects of their information management journey. While we are a B-BBEE Level 1 company in South Africa, this award is an example of how local empowerment can achieve global credibility as we continue to extend our international footprint. We have seen two years of disruption and during that time, a transition into the new world. Metrofile is going boldly into the future.”

