Reconcilliation Day: Durban brings cultures together

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN will on Reconciliation Day be a hive of activity when youths from different cultures converge to showcase their talents in dancing and modeling.

The city will host the tenth edition of the Indoni My Culture, My Pride event on Friday, when South Africa marks the holiday.

This event comprising 12 different tribes in the country will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC).

“Indoni is celebrating ten years,” said the founder, Dr Nomcebo Mthembu.

“Without your (public’s) support and the support of our sponsors and partners we wouldn’t be here. You are appreciated,” she said.

Veteran broadcaster, Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande, will be honoured for his role in promoting culture.

Among the guests will be Nhlalonhle Mazubane, the young girl who is trending on social media because of her “Danasoli” video.

It was an erroneous pronunciation of “Dinosaur”, the extinct creature.

She will be accompanied by her teacher, who is part of the trend.

Mazubane’s grandmother will accompany the youngster.

There is now a kiddies clothing brand – Danasoli Kids Clothing – being developed with the aim to change her and her family’s life.

Mthembu, a medical doctor, founded Indoni My Culture My Pride as a direct response to various social ills faced by young people.

