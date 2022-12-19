Durban Country Club celebrates 100 years

by FUTHI MBHELE

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Durban Country Club (DCC) may be commemorating its centenary year but this international icon retains its pristine condition.

Club member, David Smith, has been a part of the facility for more than half of that century.

“In that 53 years, I participated a lot in golf,” he said.

“It’s been a tremendous facility to bring a family. There is swimming, a new dining room and the remedies are world class,” Smith added.

DCC was established in December 1922.

Its golf course overlooks the Blue Lagoon estuary and the Indian Ocean.

In addition to the famous golf course is a playing area for kids, a cafe and a swimming pool.

In the ten decades of existence, DCC hosted 17 South African Opens, more than any other club in the country.

It is also rated one of the Top 100 golf courses in the world, offering world-class golfing experiences and exceptional sporting and leisure facilities to seasoned professionals, golfing enthusiasts and families alike.

Much of the history of the game in South Africa has been enacted here.

Legendary golfers including Sid Brews, Ernie Els, Sally Little, Bobby Locke, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Papwa Sewgolum and Sam Snead have had some of their greatest moments there.

DCC Manager, Jay Van Rensburg, is excited at the centenary milestone.

“We’ve undergone a lot of projects to enhance this beautiful building. The golf course has received a lot of attention,” Rensburg said.

– CAJ News