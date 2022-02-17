Orange revenues lukewarm but bright in Africa

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Bureau

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – THE Orange Group has posted revenues of €42,5 billion in 2021, driven by the solid performance of Africa and the Middle East.

This is an increase of 0,8 percent from the previous year.

Africa and Middle East were the main contributor to this growth, with a year-on-year increase of 10,6 percent, followed by Europe, excluding Spain, with (2,6 percent).

The Enterprise segment grew 0,5 percent.

There was 1,6 decline in France, the Orange Group’s headquarters.

The Fibre segment overall performed well, with an increase of 22 percent to 11,8 million customers.

Retail services continued to expand, driven by convergent services (1,9 percent year-on-year) in France and Europe excluding Spain, and mobile-only services (4,2 percent) in Africa and Middle East.

Fixed-only services declined 2,8 percent.

“The Group’s results reflect a solid 2021 performance,” said Stéphane Richard, Orange Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

He said Orange had delivered on its commitments and is confirming all its objectives for 2023, including organic cashflow of between €3,5 and €4 billion.

– CAJ News