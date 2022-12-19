Xiaomi expands in SA with Cape Town store

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – XIAOMI Corporation has opened its second store

in South Africa.

The facility has been opened in Cape Town. The first one was recently opened in Johannesburg.

The global consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company said the opening of the second store is testament to Xiaomi’s growth in the market while aiming to bring Xiaomi fans closer to the brand.

“It also demonstrates how much Xiaomi values its South African fans and their needs and wants,” the Chinese-headquartered company stated.

The store in Cape Town is in the Canal Walk Shopping Centre, the third-largest shopping centre in Africa.

Xiaomi users can also bring their devices needing repairs to the store to start the process.

The expansion coincides with Xiaomi bringing its South Africa an array of products.

These include the Redmi 10 series, Redmi Note 11 series and the flagship Xiaomi 12T series devices.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), Xiaomi has the third largest market share globally, at 13,8 percent.

– CAJ News