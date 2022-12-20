ANC, Communist Party cement China, SA relations

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China and the 55th conference of the African National Congress (ANC) are an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries.

This is according to the Chinese envoys in the Southern African country.

Ambassador Chen Xiaodong attended the ANC elective conference as a representative of the Chinese Communist Party.

He lauded this as an opportunity to jointly maintain, consolidate and develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and South Africa as well as make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for China and Africa in the new era and a community with a shared future for mankind.

“The Chinese Communist Party cherishes the special friendly relationship with the ANC,” Xiaodong said.

The ANC congress was held in Johannesburg, with the theme of “Defending and Advancing the Achievements of Freedom: Promoting Unity through Innovation.”

The conference elected a new leadership, led by the retained President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party delivered a video speech to the conference.

“The Communist Party is willing to continue to work hand in hand with the ANC, a comrade and brother, to learn from, help and support each other, so as to create a better future for the people of China, South Africa and Africa,” Jianchao said.

– CAJ News