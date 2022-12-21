Lenovo unveils 2023 products lineup

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FIVE IdeaPad laptops, IdeaCentre desktop and a 9-inch tablet are among an array of products Lenovo has unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

These are IdeaPad Pro 5/5i and IdeaPad Slim 5/5i series as well as IdeaCentre Mini 5i, IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook and Lenovo Tab M9.

The Chinese maker stated the products are “loaded with standout features and enhancements designed to help people connect with their passions and achieve their daily goals.”

Lenovo also unveiled its latest ThinkPad X1 laptops featuring recycled materials.

Jun OuYang, Lenovo Vice President of the Consumer Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, said as consumers continue to seek out the most effective ways of working and studying in a hybrid world where versatility and convenience were paramount, Lenovo’s products continued to provide reliability and performance at incredible value.

“This latest generation of products come with a range of striking new features and enhancements that significantly improve the user experience while still maintaining its reputation as an affordable product,” OuYang said.

All products will be available at different dates in 2023.

CES 2023, a global technology event, will be held on January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

– CAJ News