Ethekwini drowning sends shock waves

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE recent death of three people after drowning in the Durban North Beach is a tragic reminder of the importance of adhering to safety at the beaches.

The now-deceased, including a teenager, were swept off to sea by rip currents on Saturday.

Seventeen others are reported injured.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, reacted with shock and sadness following the news of the incident.

“We are devastated by this sad loss of life,” she said.

Her office was at the time of going to press awaiting for an urgent report from the provincial disaster teams and Ethekwini Municipality.

The details of the incidents are still sketchy at this point.

However, it is believed that a freak wave put many people into distress while they were swimming.

Dube-Ncube has called for an investigation into the tragedy.

This will include fact-finding on all safety measures.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, KZN police spokesperson, confirmed the drowning incident.

Msawakhe Mayisela, Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson, sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

It took a team of 35 lifeguards to execute a mass rescue effort and another team of paramedics to attend to the more than 100 people who were involved in the incident.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives, with others transported to hospital,” Mayisela confirmed.

This traumatic incident happened as thousands of visitors are flocking into the city.

