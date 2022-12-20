Malawi to exhibit at UK’s biggest tourism show

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI, the Warm Heart of Africa, is preparing to showcase its tourism offerings at the Destinations: The Holiday and Travel Show in England early 2023.

The event is scheduled for Olympia, in the capital London, from February 2-to-5.

It is one of the United Kingdom’s top travel exhibitions, dedicated to giving visitors the chance to discover brilliant new parts of the world.

“It is also the perfect place to discover more about Malawi and talk to our professionals who can help plan your next adventure,” Malawi Tourism stated.

Recognised as a Lonely Planet Top 10 Best in Travel Country for 2022, Malawi is fast emerging as one of Africa’s ‘hottest’ and most complete destinations.

“We can tell you all about its natural wonders – stunning landscape, crystal clear lake, huge variety of wildlife (including the big five) – as well as giving you chance to find out why they call it ‘The Warm Heart of Africa’,” the country’s tourism agency stated.

Destinations: The Holiday and Travel Show brings together more than 200 of the leading and specialist independent travel brands, including tour operators and over 30 tourist boards from around the world.

