US’ Ultipa expands African footprint

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE United States-based provider of graph database solutions, Ultipa, is expanding to the continent after sealing a partnership with South Africa’s Decisioneering.

Officials said this also marked a significant milestone in Ultipa’s global expansion.

Decisioneering, the Cape Town-based specialists in data services, will serve as a reseller of Ultipa Graph throughout the African continent, offering professional services and support.

This partnership is aimed at enabling organizations across Africa to harness the power of graph databases for their data management and analytics needs.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Decisioneering to bring our graph database solutions to the African market,” said Yuri Simione, Vice President of Global Partnership of Ultipa.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to making data management more accessible and powerful, and Decisioneering shares our vision for delivering excellence in the field of data services.”

The two companies believe the partnership between Ultipa and Decisioneering reinforced their dedication to delivering advanced data solutions to businesses across Africa and exemplified their shared commitment to innovation and customer success.

Dirko Hay, Chief Executive Officer of Decisioneering, said the combination of Ultipa’s leading-edge graph database technology and Decisioneering’s expertise in data services would provide clients with a winning solution.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio and serve as the bridge between Ultipa and organizations seeking to leverage the full potential of graph databases in Africa,” Hay added.

– CAJ News