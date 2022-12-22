Shark attacks in KZN coastline minimised

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE festive season is filled with memories of family and good times but a shark attack can turn a tourist’s worlds upside down.

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board Maritime Centre of Excellence (KZNSB) is working towards limiting such incidents during the festivities.

Located in Umhlanga, north of Durban, the KZNSB (previously the Natal Sharks Board and Natal Anti-Shark Measures Board) maintains a shark control programme off the coast of the province.

It uses shark nets and drum lines.

The agency is celebrating 60 years of existence, having been founded as a statutory body in 1962 when the city of Durban’s netting operations were extended to other parts of the coast in the then Natal Province.

Nombuso Ngubane, KZNSB, said the aim is to teach and protect visitors from the sharks.

The show starts from Tuesday to Thursday.

There are two shows per day, at 09h00 and 14h00.

“We don’t open on the holidays and weekends,” Ngubane said.

“This is a family, friend show that accommodates everyone. We teach about the sharks and operate them. We also have a museum,” she added.

Children under the age of six are not allowed.

KZNSB is mandated to be a global leader in bather protection against shark while minimising environmental impact.

The KZN coastline is the only coastline with 37 beaches.

