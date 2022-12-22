China welcomes rescue of its nationals in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – CHINA has lauded the Nigeria Air Force for rescuing seven Chinese mine workers kidnapped north of the West African country.

The individuals, kidnapped in June, have been liberated in the Birnin Gwari region of the Kaduna State.

Suspected terrorist had abducted the victims while the latter were working on a mining site in the Shiroro area of Niger State, also in the north and the largest by land size.

This week, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, visited the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in the capital, Abuja, where he expressed gratitude to Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

“From what I learnt, your Special Forces conducted themselves in the most professional manner worthy of praise and emulation,” Jianchun said.

“This was possible because of the right kind of leadership that the Nigerian Air Force and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria current have,” the ambassador added.

The Asian nationals were rescued in the early hours of Saturday.

Amao assured that the Air Force, alongside other security agencies in the country, remained committed to providing a peaceful and safe environment for Nigerians and foreigners to thrive.

“Nigeria remains open to all foreigners who want to come and invest, and they can be rest assured of their safety as we will continue to ensure that our country remains attractive for foreign investors,” Amao said.

Nigeria is battling insecurity crises, most severely the Islamist Boko Haram group.

