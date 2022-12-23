Festival showcases the elegance of KwaMashu

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – KWAMASHU maybe synonymous with crime but this iconic township is home to many South African heroes.

The 503 music company has embarked on a mission to portray the positive aspects of this area 12 kilometres north of Durban.

The number 503 is the dial code of KwaMashu.

An event planned by 503 is on the cards to promote local businesses.

The organisation wants to give clients the township experience during the event set for Friday.

Durban Tourism supports the eighth edition of the festival, which the Artizen Lounge and restaurants will host.

The event will be the second after the one held in June.

That one coincides with Youth Month, hence it is called the Youth Festival.

“The aim is to uplift the township and its tourism,” 503 founder, Wonder Jaca, said.

His organisation is also promoting accommodation in KwaMashu.

“We encourage people to book those places and not to drink and drive,” Jaca said.

This week’s event is to celebrate iconic musicians from the area as well as showcase upcoming talent.

Prominent artists include Dladla Mshunqisi and DJ Que.

Others hailing from the KwaZulu-Natal province will be celebrated, including Sjava and Nomfundo Moh.

“We also want to give up coming artists a chance to get exposure,” Jaca said.

Previous events have been held at the Princess Magogo, the Fan Park and Mojos car wash and shisanyama.

“We have done it in different areas to promote the township. Friday we are going back at Artizen,” Jaca said excitedly.

“uMashu” is home to some of South Africa’s most prominent personalities in the spheres of politics, arts, business and sports.

– CAJ News