Ndlovu flying high as a farmer

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – GROWING up, Kholeka Ndlovu was focused on her studies with the aim to become a marine pilot.

However, mathematics let her down.

Livestock was her other passion, hence she eventually ventured into farming, specialising in piggery.

The 24-year-old is the owner of Imama Land Farming, based in Umlazi, southwest of Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

The company supplies butcheries in the area.

“When I grew up I wanted to drive ships,” she recalled in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“My high school subjects had nothing to do with farming. I didn’t qualify (for maritime) due to my (low marks in) mathematics.”

Ndlovu ended up obtaining a diploma relevant to breeding of animals.

She disclosed she grew up in a family of entrepreneurs.

From 2017, Ndlovu was working at her father’s liquor store, until 2021.

“I was saving my earnings as I was getting anything I needed from my family. I used all my savings from then to start up my own business,” she said.

Things were not smooth sailing at the beginning but the young woman did not give up.

“Everything started going well towards last year,” Ndlovu said.

At the moment, she works with three people.

“My wish is for the business to grow and be the most well known supplier worldwide,” the ambitious Ndlovu said.

– CAJ News