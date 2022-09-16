Air Belgium resumes flights to South Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

Executive Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WITH the launch of a service to South Africa, Air Belgium now connects the two countries and over 30 destinations in the Africa continent.

The airline landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, in what the company said was a warm welcome.

Air Belgium’s A330-900neo took off Brussels Airport to Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“We are honored to inaugurate this route with our dear passengers as well as a special delegation and H.E Tokizile Xasa, Ambassador of South Africa in Belgium,” the company stated prior to the flight.

Air Belgium will fly to South Africa twice a week.

Niky Terzakis, the Air Belgium Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This is an exciting and important chapter for Air Belgium.”

Air Belgium has sealed a partnership with South Africa’s Air Link.

This will in addition to Cape Town, culminate in the service expanded to some 38 other destinations covered by the Airlink network in the Central, East and Southern Africa.

Ultimately, the establishment of the new route is poised to enhance trade between Belgium, Europe’s 12th largest economy and South Africa, the local continent’s most advanced economy.

Belgium ranks sixth in the world in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in South Africa.

– CAJ News