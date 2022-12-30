Pandemic turned Khumalo into a restaurant owner

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – LOSING a job, forced out of the overseas comforts and left without any income could spell the end of the world to many people, particularly during this harsh economic times.

But not Vuyani Khumalo from KwaNdengezi, Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

He has overcome all the struggles and used his skills to open restaurants.

Khumalo is the owner of BBQ Boyz restaurants. It has two branches, comprising one in KwaMashu and another in KwaNdengezi.

“I was working overseas in 2019 at Montana next to Canada,” Khumalo recalled.

“I had a one year contract and they were going to renew it but the following year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. I was forced to come back home (South Africa) and I was jobless,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo, who is a graduate student from Durban University of Technology (DUT), where he studied Hospitality, formulated the idea to start such a business at a time when restaurants were closed during the lockdown and people missed the atmosphere of eating out.

He had the relevant industry experience, having since 2015 worked in different restaurants in the Eastern Cape and Johannesburg.

“I started selling undercover and delivered food to my customers after everything was back to normal,” Khumalo said in an interview.

He opened the restaurant in KwaNdengezi and promoted it through social media.

“The response was very good,” the entrepreneur said.

“People from around KwaZulu-Natal supported me. Then early this year, I opened the restaurant in KwaMashu,” Khumalo added.

His affinity for entrepreneurship started during his school days and blossomed at tertiary level.

“While I was a student, I used to sell cakes from the res (campus). I sold food during university functions.”

“Then after this COVID-19 pandemic I decided to use my skills,” Khumalo explained.

Khumalo’s establishments sell platters, braai meat, burgers and much more.

– CAJ News