Phezulu needs international tourists to spur revival

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Phezulu Safari Park is appealing for more international visitors to enable the facility get back on its feet.

This after the ravages of the COVID-19.

Phezulu (meaning ‘top’ or ‘up’ in Zulu) is nonetheless indebted to locals that have kept it afloat during the challenging period and the recovery of the tourism sector since the government lifted all restrictions.

“COVID-19 hit us badly,” Nhlanhla Kheswa, Phezulu Safari Park manager, lamented.

He nonetheless was grateful the park is picking up the pieces post-pandemic.

“We get support from the local tourists. We are still trying to improve. We want to see international tourists,” Kheswa said in an interview with Durban Today.

The pandemic has arguably been the biggest challenge to Phezulu in its 32 years of existence.

It is a highly-recommended game lodge in the KwaZulu-Natal, providing a wildlife experience for discerning tourists visiting the Valley of 1000 Hills, 35 km from Durban central.

A game drive offers a glimpse of blesbok, impala, giraffe, wildebeest, zebra and a variety of birds and plant species.

There is also a crocodile and snake park.

The Phezulu is located in the 1000 hills of Botha’s Hill, outside the town of Hillcrest.

“Right now, it is struggling to get international tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kheswa reiterated.

The fact that South Africa and most of the global community have lifted restrictions ought to present great prospects of recovery for this landmark that also feature Zulu dances, a reptile’s park, curio shop as well as a restaurant and lodge.

“We got the most beautiful mountain… the valley of 1000 hills is around Phezulu,” Kheswa said.

He believes the safari park delivers the best services and products local tourism can offer.

“I hope we are going to make it in the coming few years with the team we have,” Kheswa concluded.

– CAJ News