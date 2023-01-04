Prioritise China, not the West, Zambia told

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE Zambian government has been urged to strengthen relations with China in order to enhance infrastructure development.

Davies Mwila, the former secretary general of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF), believes China is a better option than the United States (US), which he said prioritises democracy over funding infrastructure projects.

“Hakainde Hichilema as President (of Zambia) he must swallow his pride and go and negotiate with the Chinese government at a higher level,” said Mwila.

His sentiments follow Hichilema, who last week said: “there was no competition for friendship between America and China.”

“I want to tell President Hakainde that China has the money (as opposed to the United States),” Mwila said.

“It (China) is the only country that can give you a loan to do a road,” he told the media.

“It (China) is the only country that can give you a loan to build a hospital. It is the only country that can give you a grant to build a clinic,” Mwila said.

“America is only interested in democracy, but when it comes to infrastructure development, they are not there (for you),” Mwila said.

China has vastly invested in infrastructure projects in Zambia and the rest of the African continent.

Projects include hospitals and roads in the copper-rich Southern African country.

Hence Mwila urged the government to solidify ties with the Asian powerhouse.

“This country will suffer more because of the relationship between Zambia and America, United Kingdom and the European Union,” said Mwila.

