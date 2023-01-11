Millions required for internet in northeast Nigeria

from AHMED OBAFEMI in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

MAIDUGURI, (CAJ News) – THE Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) requires US$2 million to provide internet connectivity to humanitarian personnel in Nigeria this year.

ETS ended the past year fully funded for its activities, with $1,6 million.

Throughout 2022, it provided internet connectivity services to 3,651 users from 111 organizations―including 20 United Nations agencies and 91 non-governmental organisations―across eight sites in north-east Nigeria.

Security communications services were provided across ten operational areas.

The ETS completed solar assessment missions in Monguno and Damaturu as part of the project to upgrade and install solar power to support communications services across ten humanitarian hubs.

The vendor to implement the pilot public announcement system service in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Bama has been identified.

The project implementation is set to begin this month.

Meanwhile, the availability of helicopter flights to field locations is a challenge.

It is currently restricted due to space limitations, weather conditions and security concerns.

“This is impacting on ETS deployments. The security situation remains volatile,” ETS stated.

ETS is a joint initiative by the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster and World Food Programme.

It is active in northeast Nigeria where Islamist groups are a security threat.

– CAJ News