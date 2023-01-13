Angola to get three new hospitals

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – ANGOLA is to build three hospitals at a cost of EUR 225 million.

Investec has successfully closed a commercial facility with the Angolan Ministry of Finance, which will part-finance the hospitals.

Investec worked closely with Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa (ECIC) and Unicredit S.p.A, the lead arranger of the facilities including facilities supported by Italy’s export credit agency, Servizi Assicurativi del Commercio Estero (SACE).

The project involves the building of a 17 200m2, 200-bed facility in Huambo, a 10 112m2, 100-bed facility in Luena and a 9 970m2 100-bed facility in Cabinda, with VAMED, a global leader in the provision of hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The hospitals are expected to be completed within five years, with EUR 14million in South African exports envisaged to be realised through the intra-African trade transaction.

“The Government of Angola is committed to strengthening partnerships to accelerate initiatives aimed at improving health in Angola and the building of these three hospitals will play a strong role in helping to address the ongoing challenges of providing sufficient coverage and addressing access to high-quality health centres,” said Dorivaldo Teixeira, Director General, Public Debt Management at the Angolan Ministry of Finance.

Malaria accounts for approximately 35 percent of curative care, 20 percent of hospital admissions, 40 percent of perinatal deaths and 25 percent% of maternal mortality in Angola.

Angola is also vulnerable to outbreaks of diseases like yellow fever, cholera and zika.

– CAJ News