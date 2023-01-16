Ten killed as bus rams into truck in SW Nigeria

ABUJA – TEN people were killed Saturday when a speeding bus lost control and rammed into a stationary truck on an expressway in Nigeria’s southwest state of Ogun, local traffic police said.

Ahmed Umar, a sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, told reporters in Abeokuta, the state’s capital, a total of 19 people were involved in the crash, and two of them also sustained injuries in the incident at the Oniworo town along the expressway in Ogun.

Umar said the truck experienced a breakdown and parked on the road without displaying caution signs to oncoming vehicles, while the bus lost control due to excessive speed and crashed into the truck.

The deceased all died on the spot, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.

– Xinhua News