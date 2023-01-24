Shisanyama making inroads into Durban’s suburbs

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SHISANYAMA – a braai where people come together to grill meat on an open fire – are synonymous with South Africa’s townships.

They are rare in the country’s suburbs.

However, that trend is changing around Durban.

The Mojos brand has expanded to the suburbs of Glenwood, where the Mojos on Davenport has been opened.

It is the second branch of the prominent shisanyama, which already has one in Chersterville, called Mojos Car Wash and Shisanyama.

Glenwood is a suburb on the lower Berea. Chesterville is some 13 km west of Durban.

The Mojos on Davenport was opened last Thursday.

Artists, celebrities, radio DJs and businesspeople graced the opening.

On Friday, the establishment had cocktails, including half price on cocktails and shooters from 4pm to 8pm.

The food is no different from the cuisine townships.

They offer different dishes, including traditional African food, English food, seafood among other platters.

“We are happy with the response we get from people,” said Zanele Khumalo, manager of the Mojos at Davenport.

She added that Mojos was committed to an atmosphere of respect between staff and members of the public as well as clean services.

– CAJ News