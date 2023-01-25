200 killed in DRC’s Ituri since December

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – ATTACKS by non-state armed groups have left at least 200 people dead in the restive Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since December.

As a result of this violence, 52 000 people have fled their homes to seek refuge in safer areas.

“We strongly condemn this violence against the population and offer our most sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” said Bruno Lemarquis, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC.

“This resurgence of violence challenges us on the collective efforts to be made to pacify the province so that the Congolese can live in peace,” the envoy added.

There is particular concern on the attack in Plaine Savo, a site for displaced people, where a raid led to the death of at least seven people, including five children.

The recent violence in Plaine Savo comes almost a year after the deadly armed attack against the same site in February 2022.

It left 62 people dead.

The resurgence of violence follows months of relative calm after leaders of non-state armed groups pledged to end the violence.

They have reneged.

“It is essential that all non-state armed groups cease hostilities immediately,” Lemarquis said.

Ituri is one of northeastern provinces experiencing militancy in DRC.

Rampant rebel groups are running battles with government forces.

– CAJ News