Air Tanzania explores West Africa routes

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – THE introduction of a new flight between Tanzania and Nigeria is set to boost trade and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Air Tanzania, The Wings of Kilimanjaro, has put Nigeria in the fore of its plan to explore West Africa routes.

Plans to fly to Nigeria were confirmed during a meeting between Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and Dr Hamisu Takalmawa, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Tanzania.

“The new route will open up and catalyze Tanzania-Nigeria trade and economic relations and thus take the bilateral ties to greater heights,” the High Commission of Tanzania in Nigeria stated from Abuja.

ATCL is exploring the possibility of further expansion, with the recovery of global aviation from the impact of COVID-19.

Further intra-continental routes considered into its portfolio include, Accra-Ghana, Lagos-Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo.

These plans align with the efforts of the government of Tanzania to drive economic development.

– CAJ News