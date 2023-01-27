Germany committed to democratic Africa elections

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – GERMANY has pledged to enhance democracy in Africa.

This is through the launch of the Africa Election Fund, unveiled by the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The Africa Election Fund aims to support early phases of electoral cycles and prevent potential crises,” stated Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General.

She is also the UNDP Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa.

“The Fund will provide the means to accelerate activities when appropriate, pilot new approaches, including the use of technologies, manage associated risks, and facilitate further collaboration among African Member States and at the regional level,” Eziakonwa continued.

The German government is confident that the Africa Election Fund will provide the necessary support to successfully conduct elections in the continent.

“Germany is committed to strengthening open societies and democratic institutions worldwide,” said Deike Potzel, Director-General for Crisis Prevention, Stabilization, Peacebuilding and Humanitarian Assistance at the GFFO.

Potzel said Germany aimed to make democracies more resilient and to foster free and fair elections.

“The Africa Election Fund will support fair and free elections, and serve as a platform for learning and the exchange of best practices. Also, it can give us the chance to act early, when we see that elections might spark conflicts.”

Several African countries will hold elections this year.

– CAJ News