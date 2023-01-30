Millions suffer internet shutdowns

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 300 million Africans were affected by internet shutdowns in 2022.

This is according to Surfshark’s internet censorship yearly recap, which shows that 4,2 billion people were affected globally during the past year.

The recap discloses that “a third of a billion” Africans suffered the shutdowns, implemented by restrictive regimes.

It mentioned Burkina Faso, Sierra Leona, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Africa was the second most intensive continent by internet shutdowns after Asia.

The main causes for internet censorship in 2022 were protests and political turmoil.

Facebook was the most-restricted social media platform in the year.

“More than half of the world’s population was affected by internet censorship last year,” said Surfshark spokeswoman, Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske.

She said many of these cases involved full internet disruptions on a local or national level.

“These can be devastating and extremely dangerous, especially during wartime, protests, or violent government repressions,” Racaityte-Krasauske said.

Authoritarian governments have turned to internet and social media disruptions to maintain their rule and curb civil unrest, opposing political parties, free speech, and looming socio-economic concerns.

– CAJ News