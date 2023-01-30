Sold out “Pathway to Purpose” event signals people’s commitment to achievement in 2023

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – RENOWNED global adventurer, keynote speaker, and leadership advisor, UK’s Manley Hopkinson, saw a sellout event in Cape Town on January 19th, signalling South Africans’ desire to move beyond obstacles and into living a life driven by more “conscious intentions.

Tom Fels, founder and promoter of Animarem, explains, “Each of us needs something that drives us to get out of bed in the morning and give our lives meaning and direction, so that when we look back one day, we know we’ll have a story worth sharing.”

Hopkinson, Founder of the Compassionate Leadership Academy, believes that great storytelling is essential to how we think about our lives and dreams for the future. During his seminars, he often showcases stories of his own adventures – as a BT Ocean Race skipper who famously sailed his team into a hurricane, and contending with polar bears as an Arctic race winner – to demonstrate the conscious intentions that lay behind his actions and decisions at crucial points.

The seminar offered the opportunity for individuals to reflect deeply on their values and passions, and identify gaps in how their plans align with these. By choosing to carve out the time, and by dedicating themselves to this exercise in a natural space that gives them all the fuel they need to think about leading in life as well as at work, participants are sure to shift the way their year unfolds.

A Pathway to Purpose empowered guests with Manley Hopkinson’s deep knowledge of compassionate leadership and how to transform compliance into a deeply held commitment that energizes their actions. Hosted at the Jardim Barn in Noordhoek, Cape Town, the day featured a guest talk from Jardim founder Justin Gomes, and organic farm-to-table meal prepared by the Barn’s executive chef.

