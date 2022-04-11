More South African homes connected through fibre

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MORE South Africans can now access fast and seamless connectivity at a lesser price with the flexibility to only pay for what they need.

This after Openserve, the country’s largest network infrastructure wholesale provider, introduced the Web Connect and Prepaid Connect fibre offerings.

Prepaid Connect offers customers a new way to connect to uncapped 20Mbps home fibre internet with no contracts and no credit checks.

Prepaid Connect bundles are suitable for homes in underserved areas.

“Prepaid Connect provides households with the flexibility of how and when they pay for internet access,” said Openserve Chief Commercial Officer, Phila Dube.

“This is just one of the ways Openserve is making fibre more accessible, whilst creating a customised experience and giving customers more options to choose from.”

While the number of connected homes in South Africa continues to grow, there are still underserved areas.

Openserve’s Web Connect enables customers access to uncapped fibre and line speeds of between 10Mbps to 20Mbps with installation and a free Wi-Fi-enabled device included.

“By providing affordable fibre through Web Connect, we can connect more homes, giving access to seamless connectivity at a minimal cost,” Dube said.

Openserve provides free installation of Web Connect.

The company will also install a Wi-Fi enabled device at no cost.

– CAJ News