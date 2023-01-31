Tourism feels impact of Cyclone Cheneso

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE closure of some beaches in the KwaZulu-Natal province, due to tropical storm Cheneso, is the latest setback to beach goers.

Blythedale Beach, Clarke Bay in Ballito and Thompson’s Bay were closed last Saturday until further notice.

The KwaDukuza municipality (KDM), in conjunction with the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board (KZNSB), will decide.

“Whilst the cyclone is moving in a south easterly direction, we are expecting the swell size to increase. We apologise for any inconvenience this will/may cause,” KDM spokesperson, Sipho Mkhize, stated.

KZNSB has been tracking the movement of cyclone Cheneso.

It has been making its way across the Indian Ocean since last Friday, first making landfall on Madagascar and causing 16 deaths in the Indian Ocean island country.

Simon April, Ray Nkonyeni municipality spokesperson, said the KZNSB, has therefore, as a precautionary measure, decided to suspend bathing at some of the beaches.

“Our affected beaches are Margate main beach, Ski Boat Bay in Ramsgate, Trafalgar, Leisure Bay and Port Edward,” April said.

Last year, some beaches were closed because of water contamination by Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

Beaches were reopened before the festive season.

– CAJ News