Avon puts a new scent to everlasting love

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has introduced LOV|U, a new fragrance brand it says has a promise to put a romantic scent to the consistency of love in relationships.

“One of the main drivers of consistency are the gestures of romance, sometimes affectionately referred to as random acts of love, as it affirms a couple’s love and commitment to each other,” said Lukasz Kowalczyk, Head of Omnichannel Brand Experience at Avon Justine.

“LOV|U Eau de Parfum is an assertion of love to her, a scent she carries with her as a constant reminder of the everyday she enjoys in her relationship.”

LOV|U flaunts a fruitiness of raspberry nectar, followed by the romantic halo of the rose essential at the heart, and the woody glowing warmth of cashmere wood like a loving embrace, all to convey the pure magic found in the little gestures of love, according to Avon.

It embodies a heart-shaped bottle built from two ellipses.

Kowalczyk added: “These empowering and lasting scents are crafted to reflect authentic and lasting love, putting you at the centre of your love story because LOV|U believes that each relationship is unique in its own way and real romance happens every day with little gestures of love.”

LOV|U is available on Avon’s Online store (www.avon.co.za) or through any Avon Representative countrywide with free delivery for orders from R600 or more.

– CAJ News