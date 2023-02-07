Chinese brands increase smartphone market share

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHINESE smartphone brands, Oppo and Vivo, have gained ground on competitors in the smartphone market over the past year.

During the same period, Samsung, and Huawei have seen their market share drop.

According to data by AppBrain, Samsung had a 34,6 percent market share in February, down from 35,4 percent in the same month a year ago.

The world`s second-largest Android phone producer, Xiaomi, has seen its market share rise during this period, going from 14,3 percent to 14,6 percent.

Statistics show Huawei now holds 6,4 percent of the Android market, down from 6,9 percent a year ago.

Oppo hit a 10,5 percent market share this month, up from 9,9 percent in February last year. Vivo smartphones saw even more significant growth. Last year, Vivo held 9,3 percent of the Android market.

Over the past twelve months, its market share jumped to 10,1 percent.

Although Oppo and Vivo are the biggest movers in the budget segment, Samsung is a winner in high-end features and flagship devices.

The Samsung Galaxy remains the most popular Android phone globally, with a 7,4 market share in February.

The Galaxy A12 is the most popular Samsung smartphone among Android users, with a 2,1 percent market share this month.

Samsung Galaxy A21s ranked as the second most-popular Samsung device with a 1 percent market share in February, the same as the third-ranked Samsung Galaxy A10s.

Samsung Galaxy A32 and Redmi 9A follow with a 0,9 percent share each.

– CAJ News