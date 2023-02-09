Pandemic a blessing in disguise for Coffee Tree

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic was a major blow to the hospitality and tourism sector.

However, it was a blessing in disguise to entrepreneur Judd Campbell.

“COVID-19 was the best thing that happened to me,” he said, somehow jokingly.

“I had five businesses all just hanging in. COVID-19 forced me to sell or close the ones that weren’t doing well.”

The lockdown to curb the pandemic enabled Campbell to refurbish the Coffee Tree has become a pit stop for residents in Durban.

“I circled the wagons and did a revamp. It’s now doing better than ever,” Campbell said.

Opened nine years ago, The Coffee Tree is located in Glenwood suburbs.

Unlike many other establishments, it opens at 6am.

“As of this week we have just started opening at nights (Monday – Friday),” Campbell said.

There is a new menu for breakfast and lunch.

The Coffee Tree also offers bagels, croissants, pizza, wraps and sarmies, among others.

While the place has indoor seating most clients enjoy the park seating.

– CAJ News