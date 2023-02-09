Doctors suspend services in conflict-torn Burkina Faso

from ISSOUF TRAORE in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Bureau

OUAGADOUGOU, (CAJ News) –THE killing of a driver and a logistics provider is the latest episode in the escalating tragedy perpetrated by insurgents against humanitarian workers in Burkina Faso.

The two staff of the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were murdered in the northwestern Boucle du Mouhoun region.

MSF is suspending its activities in this volatile region.

“We are shocked and outraged by this killing,” said Dr Isabelle Defourny, MSF president.

The official pointed out this was a deliberate and intentional attack on a clearly identified humanitarian team, during its medical work.

“Our priority is to support the two colleagues who survived the attack, as well as the families and loved ones of our slain colleagues,” Defourny said.

MSF disclosed it would also engage with all the parties to the conflict to understand what happened.

Burkina Faso is facing an unprecedented political, security and humanitarian crisis.

Conflict between armed groups and government forces has resulted in the displacement of nearly 2 million people.

The country of 20 million people suffered two military coups in 2021.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré leads the West African nation after he masterminded a coup that toppled Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

– CAJ News