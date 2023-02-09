Alabede new Global Technology Partners CTO

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL Technology Partners (GTP) has appointed Olaseni Alabede as chief technology officer (CTO).

A veteran of the payments technology sector with more than 18 years of experience, he has joined a company rated the largest processor of prepaid cards in Africa.

“We are thrilled to have Olaseni come on board as the new CTO for GTP,” said GTP Chief Executive Officer, Christian Bwakira.

“His extensive experience in both the African and international payments spaces and his clear passion for technology’s ability to improve people’s lives and help build better futures makes him the ideal person to drive us forward technologically.”

Prior to joining the GTP executive team, Alabede was the Vice President of Product Development in MasterCard’s Installments business.

Alabede said he is looking forward to taking charge not just of GTP’s technology stack, but the entire technology initiative behind the company and drive a strategy that enhances the company’s already strong positioning.

“Right now, GTP provides a quality service that customers know and love it for. But can we take that to the next level?” Alabede quipped.

Alabede plans to focus on seamless customer experiences as he considers the elimination of friction in payments particularly critical.

“The more friction you remove from the consumer, the more they get out of their payments,” he said.

Acquired by MFS Africa in 2022, the United States-based GTP has more than 80 banks using its platform.

– CAJ News