China, Tanzania to expand police ties

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Tanzania intend to deepen police cooperation between the two countries.

This topped the agenda as Chen Mingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, met with Police Commissioner, Camillus Wambura, in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.

“Police cooperation is an important part of China-Tanzania relations,” the Chinese envoy said.

Mingjian said China was willing to work together with Tanzania to further deepen bilateral cooperation in law enforcement, personnel exchanges and capacity building on the basis of continuous close communication and collaboration in recent years.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Tanzanian police for their support in safeguarding the rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the East African nation.

Wambura thanked China for its long-term strong support in police personnel exchanges and law enforcement capacity building.

Ambassador Chen Mingjian said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s successful visit to China in November last year raised the China-Tanzania relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, injecting strong impetus into the development of friendly cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

China established diplomatic relations with Tanganyika and Zanzibar in 1961 and 1963 respectively.

China has vastly invested in infrastructure, mining and information technology sectors in Tanzania.

Last week, at the National Defense Academy in Tanzania, Mingjian gave a lecture on “China’s Foreign Policy.”

He said China’s diplomacy adheres to the centralized and unified Communist Party leadership, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as to follow the path of peaceful development.

This is to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and promote the reform of the global governance system.

“China has always pursued a defensive national defense policy, and the Chinese military has always been the backbone of world peace and stability,” Mingjian said.

– CAJ News