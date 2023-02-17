New e-payment solution for Kenya electric bus users

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – PASSENGERS using electric buses (eBuses) in Kenya have been offered a convenient payment solution to access the service.

SasaPay and Oma have collaborated for the initiative, which aims to promote the use of eBuses provided by BasiGo, operated by the latter, while simplifying the payment process for passengers.

Passengers of Oma service bus can now use SasaPay is a mobile money wallet service to pay for their journey.

Travelers can top-up their accounts and pay for their tickets directly from the app or unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), eliminating the need for physical cash or physical tickets.

“We are excited to be collaborating with the Electric Bus Company to offer a convenient payment solution for passengers,” said Stephen Kaguchia, Managing Director of SasaPay.

He said SasaPay cashless platform would help to promote the use of electric buses, which are an eco-friendly and sustainable mode of transportation.

“By enabling passengers to pay for their tickets directly from their mobile phones, we are making the payment process more convenient and streamlined,” Kaguchia said.

Oma Services is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, which it believes will make it easier and more convenient for passengers to use the buses.

“We look forward to working together to make cashless payment more accessible to everyone,” said George Githinji, Chairman of Oma.

The next plan by the organisations is to have a cashless matatu industry in Kenya, privately owned minibuses to use it and share taxis.

– CAJ News