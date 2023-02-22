Peacekeepers pay the ultimate price in Mali

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE killing of three peacekeepers in central Mali underscores the West African country’s reputation among the most hostile for the “Blue Helmets.”

Three UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA) peacekeepers lost their lives and five others were seriously injured this morning when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in central Mali.

The incident took place near the village of Songobia, 29 km southwest of the town of Bandiagara, as their supply convoy was heading towards its base in Sévaré.

“I condemn this attack and offer my deepest condolences to the families and brothers-in-arms of the deceased peacekeepers,” said MINUSMA Head of Mission, El-Ghassim Wane.

“This is another tragic illustration of the complexity of our operational environment and the sacrifices made by the international community for peace in Mali,” the envoy added.

MINUSMA is one of the most dangerous peace operations for peacekeepers.

Since its establishment in Mali in 2013, some 298 peacekeepers have been killed, as of January 31, 2023.

Wane reminded that the attacks on peacekeepers could constitute war crimes under International Law.

He stressed the need to do everything possible to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of hostile acts against MINUSMA.

Mali is under threat from radicals.

The UN mission was established on in 2013 to stabilise the Western African country after the Tuareg rebellion of 2012.

– CAJ News